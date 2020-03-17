NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All Metro Parks’ facilities and offices will be closed to the public effective at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The planned reopening date is April 6, contingent upon the impact of the coronavirus.
The closures impact all facilities or offices with a close person-to-person public component.
“This continues to be a fluid situation for the entire county,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Odom in a news release. “We’ll monitor this situation and make public updates as needed, but for now our facilities and officers are closed for the safety of the entire community. We had so looked forward to having our kids in for spring break, but for now public health is our number one priority.”
Golf courses, parks, greenways and dog parks will remain open. However, patrons are urged to use the social distancing protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control. The CDCdefines social distancing as it applies to COVID-19 as "maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible."
Hadley Hermitage and East Park Community Centers are official FEMA sites and will remain open to those tornado victims needing assistance.
The Aquatic Center at the Centennial Sportsplex closed last night after a patron tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the department’s Maintenance Team is spraying and disinfecting every surface in the aquatics area utilizing the protocol established by the CDC. The cleaning process will continue for the rest of the day.
Anyone having questions regarding facilities, programs, permits, reservations, workshops, events, and classes should feel free to call Metro Parks at 615-862-8400 or check the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.