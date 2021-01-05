NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Metro Parks and Recreation Board has unanimously approved initiating a petition to remove a Confederate monument statue from a Nashville park.
At this time, there has been no definite decision made regarding the monument that sits in Centennial Park. The State Historical Commission would be the group to remove or relocate from the park, per Tennessee State law prohibiting moving, removal and renaming of memorials on public property unless given permission from the Historical Commission.
