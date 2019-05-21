Metro's new parking plan gets a first look at tonight's council meeting.
It's a deal that would give metro $300 million over 30 years.
It's called the Parking Modernization Program; it would not only put a private company in charge of metered parking, but would also have the authority to issue tickets, collect fines, and grant permits for areas like loading zones.
The proposal also calls for an increase in metered on-street parking in non-residential areas. Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell says that could potentially pose a problem for some Metro communities like Germantown.
"What would you say about something like the 1200 block of 5th Avenue, which is kind of like the spine of historic Germantown, it's a mixed use neighborhood, and yet most of that block is full of single family residences," said O'Connell.
Council members do see benefits, particularly in technology.
"If I have an app that tells me what my on-street inventory options are. I know that I could pay one or two bucks, as opposed to paying 20 dollars at a nearby garage, that's an advantage for anyone if they are coming into the downtown area," said O'Connell.
