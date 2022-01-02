NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro will open it's cold weather shelter Sunday night into Monday as temperatures being fall below freezing.

Timothy Seeds is one of the many men and women who need a place to stay as frigid temperatures are felt throughout Metro Nashville. He's staying inside of the city's overflow shelter.

“It's a good feeling to have,” Seeds said. “I mean the other option is freezing to death outside this evening, so I’m happy that it's here and the community has put that together in those situations.”

An unfortunate situation left him stranded in Nashville so to have this shelter is a huge plus as temperatures drop below freezing.

“In the situation that I was in myself,” he said. “It's not a feeling to wake up to be covered in the snow somewhere and not knowing where you're going.”

Dozens of men, women, and couples were dropped off at the overflow shelter on Brick Church Pike.

Opening the overflow shelter is a part of Nashville's Community Cold Weather Response Plan after community partners' primary shelters have reached capacity.

“Room in the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission is meant to be the primary sources, and the city again has created this emergency shelter for those who are not able to utilize those services”, Amanda Fernandez, from Room In The Inn said. “But we do encourage individuals to come and utilize these shelters first.”

After the overflow shelter closes at 7 a.m., there are other day options for the homeless community like Room in the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission.

Seeds said this type of weather is risky for those in need of a warm place to stay.

“I would definitely get out of the cold and not take the chance,” he said.

The shelter will be at 3230 Brick Church Pike, according to OEM, and will be open from 7 PM Sunday until 7 AM Monday. Men, women, couples, and pets are welcome. Transportation plans are in place with WeGo to get people to the shelter.