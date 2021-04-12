NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health and Meharry Medical College opened a new vaccination site in the former Kmart location on Monday.

Health officials are administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site, located at 2491 Murfreesboro Road, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The site was closed on Friday as Metro Nashville Public Health, and Meharry Medical College reconfigured the testing site. Metro Health officials said they did choose to transition this site because it was the least used testing site in Metro.

Former Kmart testing site to transition to vaccinations today The COVID-19 community assessment center at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will be transitioned to provide vaccinations beginning Monday.

They are also hope this brings access to the vaccine to the diverse community. They also have Spanish translators on site.

The Community Assessment Center also includes the COVID-19 hotline – 615-862-7777 – and will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in both Spanish and English.