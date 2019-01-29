NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of the biggest fears is getting stuck in the cold. Imagine a blown tire or not having a warm place to stay.
More than a dozen volunteers form what's called the Cold Patrol. They pack up SUVs full of thermal blankets, water, and ready-to-eat meals.
"I have a very compassionate group of people that enjoy helping those less fortunate," Captain Mike Russell, Nashville's Office of Emergency Management said.
Russell said Tuesday was the fifth night for the cold patrol this year. Generally, they come together when temperatures are going to drop around 20 degrees or below.
"It's very dangerous when it gets down to this cold and with your wind chills, you could get frost bite, cold exposure comes on pretty quick. It only takes a few minutes," Captain Russell said.
They have one goal of making sure everyone stays warm. That includes people living in homeless camps and anyone who is stranded on the side of the road.
Volunteers either offer them a ride to the shelter or a blanket if they don't want to go.
News4 followed along as crews visited a homeless camp off Charlotte Pike in West Nashville on a bitterly cold night. Knowing the help is welcomed is what makes it rewarding for them.
"It's a good feeling. People appreciate it," Russell said.
Volunteers usually wrap up around midnight. They check on at least 15 homeless camps throughout the city.
Metro officials also opened an emergency shelter because of the below freezing temperatures.
The emergency shelter opened at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S. 20th St. It will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The shelter can only hold 200 guests and is intended for those who cannot go to other shelters, such as couples, pet owners or those suffering from mental health issues. The shelter has seven crates available for pets.
Those who need shelter are asked to first try the Nashville Rescue Mission or Room In The Inn.
Anyone who plans on staying at the shelter will need to plan ahead to use public transportation on Wednesday morning. WeGo Transit Bus Route 4 is designated for those leaving the shelter.
Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.
