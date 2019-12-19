NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials will be opening up a cold weather emergency shelter as subfreezing temperatures move in.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. and the staging area to be transported to the shelter will be held at 631 Dickerson Pike until midnight.
Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission will also be taking in guests. Young persons age 18-24 are asked to use Launching Pad.
The overflow shelter location is meant to accommodate people who cannot access another shelter location. The location of this shelter has not been given, and those choosing to use it
The overflow shelter will be open to people with pets.
Guests will need to use the WeGo Transit system to leave the shelter in the morning.
Click here for more information about shelters in the Nashville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.