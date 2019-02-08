NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are opening up an emergency shelter as temperatures dip below freezing.
The emergency shelter will open at 7 p.m. Friday at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S. 20th St. It will close at 8 a.m. Saturday. Couples are welcome, and there will be seven kennels available.
The shelter can only hold 240 guests. Once capacity is reached, people can try the Nashville Rescue Mission or Room In The Inn.
Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.