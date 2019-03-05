freezing temps

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be conducting cold patrols Tuesday night to make sure those experiencing homelessness stay safe.

Temperatures in Davidson County will remain below freezing overnight.

Volunteers will be patrolling areas frequented by the homeless to remind them about shelter options.

An extreme cold weather shelter will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Shelby Park Community Center, located at 401 S. 20th St. Guests with pets are welcome.

Click here to read more about Nashville's cold weather community response plan.

