NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are opening an emergency shelter as temperatures drop below freezing on Friday.
Those who need shelter are asked to first try the Nashville Rescue Mission or Room In The Inn.
The emergency shelter will open at 7 p.m. at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S. 20th St. It will close at 8 a.m. Saturday. The center can only hold 200 guests.
People with pets are welcome. The shelter has seven crates available.
Anyone who plans on staying at the shelter will need to plan ahead to use public transportation on Friday morning. WeGo Transit Bus Route 4 is designated for those leaving the shelter.
Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.
