NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are opening an overflow shelter as temperatures drop below freezing on Wednesday.
Those who need shelter are asked to first try the Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S 20th St. It will close at 8 a.m. Thursday.
There will be five to seven kennels available for people with pets.
Anyone who plans on staying at the shelter will need to plan ahead to use public transportation the next morning. WeGo Transit Bus Route 4 is designated for those leaving the shelter. Please plan ahead.
Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.
