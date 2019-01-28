NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are opening an emergency shelter as temperatures are expected to remain below freezing on Tuesday night.
The emergency shelter will open at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S. 20th St. It will close at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The shelter can only hold 200 guests and is intended for those who cannot go to other shelters, such as couples, pet owners or those suffering from mental health issues. The shelter has seven crates available for pets.
Those who need shelter are asked to first try the Nashville Rescue Mission or Room In The Inn.
Anyone who plans on staying at the shelter will need to plan ahead to use public transportation on Wednesday morning. WeGo Transit Bus Route 4 is designated for those leaving the shelter.
The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit will be conducting "cold patrols" on Tuesday night to offer assistance to anyone who is stuck in the cold.
Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.
