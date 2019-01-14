NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials will be opening up a cold weather emergency shelter as subfreezing temperatures move in.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. Monday at the Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S 20th St. The shelter will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission will also be taking in guests.
The community center location is an overflow shelter, meaning that it is meant to accommodate people who cannot access another shelter location.
The overflow shelter will be open to people with pets.
Guests will need to use the WeGo Transit system to leave the shelter in the morning.
Click here for more information about shelters in the Nashville area.
