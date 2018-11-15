4WARN Weather

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro officials are opening an overflow emergency shelter as temperatures drop below freezing Thursday night.

Those who need shelter are asked to first try the Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m. at Shelby Park Community Center at 401 S 20th St. It will close at 8 a.m. Friday.

There will be five to seven kennels available for people with pets.

Those who leave the shelter Friday morning will need to use bus route 4.

Click here for more information about Nashville's cold weather community response.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.