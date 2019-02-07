NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management is responding after many residents said they experienced issues with tornado sirens during Wednesday night's storms.
According to Metro officials, the system is designed to sound tornado sirens for three minutes and then stop for seven minutes until the command to stop the system is received.
Officials gave this timeline of Wednesday night's events:
- 8:02 p.m. - Dispatch sent the first command to activate the tornado sirens, and the sirens activated.
- 8:28 p.m. - OEM personnel gave the command to stop the tornado sirens, and the system verified the command went to the network, but the signal was not received at any of the sirens, so they did not stop.
- 8:46 p.m. - OEM sent another signal to stop the sirens. That command to stop was received by the sirens, and they stopped.
Officials said they are investigating why the command to stop that was sent at 8:28 p.m. did not work.
"The tornado sirens operated correctly. However, the lost radio signal at 8:28 p.m. caused our tornado sirens to remain activated and cycling through the three minutes sounding and seven minutes of silence until the follow-up command to stop at 8:46 p.m.," said OEM in a statement.
According to OEM, the sirens worked correctly when they were tested on Saturday, Feb. 2.
The tornado warning system was first funded by a federal grant in 2002. In 2013, 20 new sirens were added, increasing the number to 93. City officials selected locations based on outdoor population and population density. This expansion was funded by a $2 million local capital improvement project that included upgrades that made the warning signals easier to hear.
Click here for more information about the Metro tornado warning siren system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.