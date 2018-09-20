The Metro Public Health Department is now confirming there have been 107 cases of hepatitis A reported in Nashville since December 2017.
The department is working with state officials and community organizations to reach at-risk groups.
Officials said those who have the greatest risk of being exposed are the following groups:
- People who use drugs (not just injection drug use)
- Men who have sexual contact with men
- Individuals experiencing homelessness
Health Department staff will be offering free hepatitis A vaccine to the at risk groups in the coming weeks at the following events and locations:
- Sept. 22: St. Thomas Medical Mission at Home, Municipal Auditorium, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Sept. 27: Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel St.
- Oct. 1: Community Care Fellowship, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11: Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel St.
- Oct. 20: Operation Stand Down Event, Room in the Inn
- Oct. 25: Room in the Inn, 705 Drexel St.
Vaccination initiatives will continue in an effort to end the outbreak, including working with organizations that serve the homeless, reaching out to the LGBTQ community, working with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office to vaccinate DCSO inmates and efforts to reach those who use drugs.
Large hepatitis A outbreaks have occurred since early 2017 in several states, including ongoing outbreaks in California, Utah, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia, spreading from person to person primarily among people who are homeless and people who are drug users.
Click here for more information about how to receive a free vaccine in Nashville
The disease is usually spread when someone unknowingly touches objects or eats or drinks items that have been contaminated by the stool of an infected person. You can also contract the disease by having close contact with an infected person.
Some common symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. Some instances of the disease can be severe enough to send someone to the hospital. Most people can recover within a few weeks. Click here to read more about the causes and symptoms of hepatitis A from the CDC.