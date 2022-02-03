NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Homeless Impact Division, a division of Metro Social Services, announced Thursday their plans to lead a collaborative effort that creates housing options for the homeless population in Nashville.

In their statement, MHID said the new initiative called the Low Barrier Housing Collective would offer a monetary incentive for Nashville landlords and property owners so more doors can be opened to those unsheltered. Additionally, the MHID said this program would provide financial insurance for participants.

“This is groundbreaking, and we are most excited about the Low Barrier Housing Collective. Housing availability is a significant obstacle to those wanting and needing a roof over their heads,” said Lizzie Goddard, creator, and coordinator of the LBHC program and housing coordinator for the Metro Homeless Impact Division. “Despite their best efforts, those seeking housing are hindered by certain barriers. This new incentive program is opening doors that were previously closed to them.”

MHID said that participating landlords and property owners are encouraged to lower or relax their housing qualifications, often preventing those experiencing homelessness from finding stable housing.

The following are incentive packages the program will offer:

- $2,000 (per unit) for the first five units leased as a sign-on bonus

- $1,000 above the deposit

- $2,000 in lost rent if the lease is terminated

“We’ve come together as a community, in compassion and collaboration, to help nearly 2,000 neighbors so far – with more to come,” Mayor Cooper said. “Nashville is committed to leading with kindness and evidence-based solutions. I want to thank the community leaders and partners who are working alongside us to respond to this urgent issue, which cities across the U.S. are working to address.”

The MHID said after attempting a soft launch of the program, they believe it will succeed. According to the report from the soft launch, participating landlords and property owners have jumped from 70 to a little more than 100 in recent months. In that same time frame, owners of 2,045 units have agreed to relax their qualification criteria.

“Finding housing for our unsheltered neighbors is an essential key to helping folks move from unsheltered living to stable, safe, and permanent environments. Adding newly available properties to the housing inventory will help catapult our efforts to reducing homelessness in our great city,” said Jay Servais, interim director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division.

