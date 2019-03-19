NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A longtime Metro elected official wants to keep the public from knowing the details of a million-dollar sex suit filed against him.
News4 told you last month about the allegations. A woman who used to work for Circuit Court Clerk Richard Rooker claims they had sex in the courthouse once a week for twelve years.
She says she did it because of the hostile work environment.
Rooker filed papers last week asking the judge to file a protective order so one one can read what comes out during the discovery process.
