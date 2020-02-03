Go to Nashville’s Church Street Park any time between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and you’ll find two officers standing around doing nothing.
It’s been happening since 2008. We’re told it has cost over $2 million dollars so far.
The idea was to deter panhandling and loitering, but Metro Council member Freddie O’Connell said it clearly isn’t working.
“I think what we have demonstrated is that the experiment failed,” said O’Connell.
Officers don’t like it either. Many call it a public safety concern.
In fact, the police union president James Smallwood tweeted, saying “If you’re wondering why it takes hours to get an officer to show up for a report you should know it’s partially because we are required to staff this picnic park with two officers for 16 hours every day.”
O'Connell said the city needs a plan that will address the issue of homelessness and revamp the park. He says while there have been several proposed, those plans don’t go anywhere.
"We tried to work, first with the Barry administration, then with the Briley administration, and now we’re starting the conversation with the Cooper administration about how to change the status quo of Church Street Park"
For now, these officers continue to stand.
"Of course it’s frustrating. We’ve made no progress in four years," said O'Connell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.