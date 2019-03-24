Metro Police are on the lookout for aggressive drivers, especially in the Interstate 440 construction zone.
Everyone has encountered an aggressive driver at some point. The driver looks in the rear view mirror, and the car is getting larger as it travels close to your back bumper or you’re doing the speed limit and a car shoots by as if you’re standing still, weaving in and out of traffic.
Officer Brian Johnson, one of four officers on Metro Police’s Aggressive Driving Unit, has seen it all. He’s part of the enhanced enforcement during the I-440 construction project.
“The majority of our problems is everyone’s rushing to get where they are going, be it work or home. It’s just a total disregard for the posted speed limit,” said Johnson.
News4 rode with Johnson in an unmarked patrol car. One driver going eastbound on 440 was traveling at a high rate of speed. The posted speed limit is 45 mph because of the construction zone and the TDOT workers on site. The driver is also tail-gating as well. It catches the attention of Johnson.
"As you see here, he's speeding up, going around this car at a high rate of speed, we're back up to 70 mph in a 45 mph zone." said Johnson.
The lights and sirens flick on and that “gotcha” moment. Because the driver is speeding in a construction zone, it could be a very expensive stop.
If you’re on the road and in a hurry, and decide to drive faster and take more chances, by the time Johnson spots you, it’s probably too late. He’s in an unmarked car. You may not see him, but he sees you.
“With the unmarked cars, you’ll see what the objective of a person is. If you see something that you know you can’t do, you tend to slow down, but if you don’t realize it’s a police officer, you continue on with what you’re doing and drive right by,” said Johnson. “There’s a benefit to having unmarked cars here on the interstates.”
Johnson hears the same excuse for most stops.
“It’s always ‘I didn’t know.’ You probably knew, but you were trying to get somewhere as fast as you can,” said Johnson.
In a second stop, Johnson observed a driver going westbound through the 440 construction zone going 83 mph, weaving in and out of traffic.
After the stop, Johnson shared another concern he had with that driver, who he said was angry for stopping him. He had a child in the back seat of the car, putting that child in danger.
Whether it’s driving dangerously or driving impaired, the officers behind the wheel have one mission: to put a lid on dangerous drivers, particularly on I-440.
“Tickets are going to be written. People are going to be angry, but the posted signs are there,” said Johnson. “We can do speed construction enhancement on them. Reckless driving starts at 60 in a 45 zone. There’s a lot of things we can do to these drivers to try to get them to slow down.”
