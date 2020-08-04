Metro officers deliver more than 500 biscuits to Nashville students

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The first day of school for children in Davidson County started off virtually, but some Metro police officers provided a boost to those learning from home.
Midtown Hills Precinct & School Resource officers delivered more than 500 Chic-Fil-A chicken biscuits to kids in the Edgehill community that started school virtually Tuesday.
More than 50 Metro officers were on hand going door to door to deliver the breakfast to provide some encouragement to the youngsters.
Chick-Fil-A & the Fraternal Order Of Police sponsored the initiative today.
Midtown Hills Precinct & School Resource officers right now are going door to door delivering breakfast to 502 kids in the Edgehill community on the 1st day of school. Thanks to Chick-fil-A & the FOP for sponsoring this initiative. #NashvilleStrong pic.twitter.com/jDS5Nvhd7f— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 4, 2020
