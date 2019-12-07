Police lights
(KCTV5 News)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police Officer was struck by a vehicle during a regular traffic stop on Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Evanston Ave. on Saturday night by a Metro Officer.

When the officer approached the vehicle, they sped off from the scene running over the officers foot. 

The officer involved was treated for minor injuries as a result of the accident and is currently being examined and treated to determine the extent of the injury.

No information is released at the moment of the suspect from the incident. 

News4 will keep you updated as any information comes out.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.