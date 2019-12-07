NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police Officer was struck by a vehicle during a regular traffic stop on Saturday evening.
According to dispatch, a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Evanston Ave. on Saturday night by a Metro Officer.
When the officer approached the vehicle, they sped off from the scene running over the officers foot.
The officer involved was treated for minor injuries as a result of the accident and is currently being examined and treated to determine the extent of the injury.
No information is released at the moment of the suspect from the incident.
News4 will keep you updated as any information comes out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.