NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer caught on video in a physical confrontation with a female motorist at a market on July 3 has resigned, according to police.

Police said Barrett Teague submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday to be effective after he serves a 30-day suspension without pay for conduct unbecoming of a member of the police department.

Teague was decommissioned after police because aware of video showing him engaged in the confrontation with a female motorist whom he stopped for an expired license plate outside a Dickerson Pike market on July 3.

Teague, a four-year veteran of the police department, was decommissioned the following day after the administration and his supervisors became very concerned with what the video showed.

Teague’s resignation ends the police department’s administrative investigation. Detectives are completing a criminal investigation into his actions.