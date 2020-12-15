Officer-involved crash
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is in the hospital in stable but critical condition after his police cruiser was t-boned early Tuesday morning. 

The crash reportedly happened just before 6 a.m. on 2nd Avenue South near the I-40 Westbound ramp. The scene was cleared just after 8 a.m.. 

Police say Metro Officer Jacob Ross was responding to a non-injury vehicle crash on I-40 in his marked police car when he was hit by another vehicle on the passenger side. Officer Ross's vehicle then spun and smashed into an NES pole. 

The driver of the other vehicle, 21-year-old Edgar Moran Paau, was charged with driving without a license and no proof of insurance. 

Investigators say Paau was driving northbound on 2nd Avenue South and went through the intersection on a yellow light. An examination of the police car shows that Officer Ross's blue lights were activated. 

Officer Ross is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Paau, of Murfreesboro, and his passenger were not injured. 

The crash investigation of both vehicles is ongoing.

 
 

