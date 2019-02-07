A Nashville police officer is out of the hospital after some scary moments at a Green Hills apartment complex.
The Metro officer was helping the TBI execute a search warrant at the complex in the 3100 block of Hillsboro Pike when he was exposed to heroin and had to be taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
For months officers have been investigating a series of overdoses across the Midstate involving fentanyl-laced heroin.
The investigation led authorities to the apartment complex on Thursday morning looking for Lacorious Fuller, 26.
Fuller was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute Schedule I drugs.
Investigators found guns, heroin and other drugs while searching the apartment.
The Metro officer was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment. He’s expected to be OK.
Fuller was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
