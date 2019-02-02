NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Saturday marks a somber anniversary for Nashville police officers.
Two years ago, Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw was killed in the line of duty while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.
"Today we remember Officer Eric Mumaw, who drowned in the Cumberland River two years ago this morning while working to save a suicidal woman on a Madison boat ramp," Metro Police tweeted on Saturday. "Eric was an 18-year MNPD veteran, was committed to the Madison community, and loved the Shop with a Cop program."
Officials say woman behind the wheel of the car, Juli Glisson, was drunk and suicidal when she drove her car into the river.
Police received a 911 call from one of the Gleeson's relatives, who reported she was at the Peeler Park boat ramp and was having suicidal thoughts.
Mumaw and another officer responded just minutes after receiving the call and found the car on the edge of the water.
The officers talked with Glisson for about 10 minutes and tried to get her out of the car.
Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said they believed Glisson was about to get out of the car when her driver's door opened and the car suddenly rolled down the ramp and into the water.
The officers made "heroic efforts" to save the woman. They both went into the freezing water, but the boat ramp ended abruptly, and they lost their balance. At that point, Mumaw went missing in the river.
A third officer saw everything that happened and jumped into the river to try to save Mumaw but couldn't reach him. His body was found hours later.
"Officer Mumaw died truly trying to save the life of someone else," Aaron said.
Mumaw, 44, was an 18-year veteran of the police department. He received the department's Lifesaving Award on April 27, 2011.
One of Mumaw's colleagues told News4 that he loved working the midnight shift and always had a big smile on his face.
He was survived by his longtime girlfriend and her daughter.
Glisson pleading guilty to vehicular homicide by intoxication after the incident. She was initially charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide but the remaining counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
She is eligible for release after serving 30 percent of a 12-year sentence. She will also not be allowed to drive for at least 10 years.
Today we remember Officer Eric Mumaw, who drowned in the Cumberland River two years ago this morning while working to save a suicidal woman on a Madison boat ramp. Eric was an 18-year MNPD veteran, was committed to the Madison community, and loved the Shop with a Cop program. pic.twitter.com/NxSvotx1Gz— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.