NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro police officer was exposed to heroin while pulling over a woman during a traffic stop.
Carly Pollock and two others were in a car pulled over on Edmondson Pike on Monday at 11:50 a.m.
While talking to the passengers, the officer noticed Pollack trying to hide a lottery ticket with a white substance.
The officer asked Pollack to exit the vehicle. According to the affidavit, Pollack began shaking the lottery ticket causing the white powder to go airborne, some of which went into a detective’s mouth.
The substance field tested positive for heroin and cocaine base. Pollack told police the substance was heroin mixed with fiber.
Pollock has been charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
