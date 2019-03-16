Metro Police Officer Dragged 3-16-19
Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer is recovering from injuries after a large group of people on off-road vehicles reportedly drove recklessly downtown on Broadway on Saturday afternoon, one of which dragged him down the street.

Officer John Bourque

Officer John Bourque

Metro Police said Sergeant John Bourque was recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being dragged by a four-wheeler, one of dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs, and other off-road vehicles that they said recklessly traveled on Broadway in front of Bridgestone Arena late Saturday afternoon.

According to Metro Police, one of the vehicles struck another vehicle not in the group and that's when Sergeant Bourque responded.

Metro Police said Bourque was released from the hospital and recovering at home on Saturday night.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in an unknown direction. Dashcam footage obtained by a News4 employee showed one person in the group being arrested at the scene. It is unclear what charges that person will face.

If you have any information regarding the rest of the suspects, you're asked to call Metro Police immediately at (615) 742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

PHOTOS: Off-road vehicle group drags police officer

+6 
+6 
Driver face.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_5810.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_5812.jpg
+6 
+6 
IMG_5813.jpg
+6 
+6 
D10kFYzWsAAOUr3.jpg

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.