NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Tuesday evening that the department's El Protector, who serves as the liaison to Nashville's Hispanic community, has been decommissioned.
Officer Gilbert Ramirez served as El Protector for the past 11 years. He was decommissioned after an internal investigation into his involvement with an Antioch food and game store managed by his domestic partner, according to a press release from MNPD.
Officer Brenda Navarro will take over as El Protector on August 1. She currently works in the South Precinct as a midnight shift officer.
The investigation into Ramirez began after the department's Office of Professional Accountability received a complaint about Ramirez's involvement with Global Fun N Food, which permanently closed in early June.
Police say at least two videos show Ramirez in uniform promoting his domestic partner's business. The investigation also found that Ramirez charged kids $25 to attend El Protector camps without authorization from the department.
Ramirez has worked for Metro Police for 13 years. he is currently assigned to desk duty until the investigation is over.
(0) comments
