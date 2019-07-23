NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced Tuesday evening that the department's El Protector, who serves as the liaison to Nashville's Hispanic community, has been decommissioned.

Officer Gilbert Ramirez served as El Protector for the past 11 years. He was decommissioned after an internal investigation into his involvement with an Antioch food and game store managed by his domestic partner, according to a press release from MNPD.

Officer Brenda Navarro will take over as El Protector on August 1. She currently works in the South Precinct as a midnight shift officer.

The investigation into Ramirez began after the department's Office of Professional Accountability received a complaint about Ramirez's involvement with Global Fun N Food, which permanently closed in early June.

Police say at least two videos show Ramirez in uniform promoting his domestic partner's business. The investigation also found that Ramirez charged kids $25 to attend El Protector camps without authorization from the department.

Ramirez has worked for Metro Police for 13 years. he is currently assigned to desk duty until the investigation is over.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.