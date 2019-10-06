NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer has been decommissioned after being charged with aggravated assault during an off-duty altercation Saturday night.
The incident happened on 3rd Avenue North and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville.
According to police, the victim reported she and a female friend saw Officer Myriah Iles grab a woman (Iles' girlfriend) by the throat and then place her over her shoulder. The two women thought Iles was taking the woman against her will, so they confronted her.
Iles reportedly put her girlfriend down and pushed the victim's friend to the ground. When the victim went to help her friend, Iles punched her multiple times in the face, according to witnesses. The victim suffered a broken nose and even lost consciousness. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated and released.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two men restraining Iles. She was then taken into custody.
Iles told officers the woman she was carrying was her intoxicated girlfriend and that her girlfriend was not feeling well. Iles went on to say two men and two women confronted her and made racial slurs at her. They also demanded Iles to put her girlfriend down.
Iles also told officers she pushed one of the men and swung her fist once, but did not hit anyone. She also denied putting her hands on her girlfriend's throat. Iles was also treated for minor injuries and charged with aggravated assault.
Officers interviewed both Iles and her girlfriend and did not hand out domestic violence charges. The District Attorney's Officer will review that portion of the case.
Iles, 27, has been with the police department since 2015; she has been decommissioned.
