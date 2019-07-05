NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Police officer has been decommissioned after a video surfaced of what police are calling a “concerning interaction.”
The video shows Officer Barrett Teague at the Z-Mart on Dickerson Pike. The first part of the interaction appears to be normal. After the driver gets out of the car, she tries to get back in. That’s when Teague grabs her from behind and throws her against another car at the gas pumps.
“The MNPD on Thursday afternoon was made aware of the video showing Officer Teague’s interaction. The administration of MNPD and Officer Teague’s supervisors at the East Precinct are very concerned with what the video shows.”
Teague was decommissioned Thursday afternoon. He has been assigned to desk duty at another precinct while the Office of Professional Accountability investigates the incident.
Police said a detective with the Office of Professional Accountability has reached out to the victim and is awaiting a return call.
