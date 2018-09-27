Metro officer charged with criminal homicide

The Nashville officer involved in a deadly shooting in July has been arrested on a criminal homicide charge, according to the Davidson County District Attorney's Office.

General Sessions Judge Michael Mondelli issued the arrest warrant for Metro Nashville Police Department Officer Andrew Delke on Thursday.

Delke surrendered himself to police. Bond has been set at $25,000. He bonded out about 1:50 p.m. on Thursday. He did not answer reporters' questions as he left.

A court date for Delke has been set for Oct. 30 before Judge Dianne Turner.

Andrew Delke warrant The warrant issued for the arrest of Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke.

Delke was decommissioned after the arrest.

Police Chief Steve Anderson released a statement about the incident:

“The July 26th death of Daniel Hambrick was a tragedy. I have publicly expressed my condolences to his mother. Certainly, no parent should have to grieve the loss of a son or daughter. The events of July 26th have also forever impacted Officer Andrew Delke and his family. Our community and this police department have been lastingly affected as well. It is not proper for me at this time to discuss the events of July 26th. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has deferred to the District Attorney and the TBI all aspects of this investigation. Therefore, this department’s administrative investigation into the fatal shooting of Daniel Hambrick is open but on hold. As we learn more, the administrative investigation will proceed. Because of today’s action, Officer Delke, who has been working a desk job, has, by protocol, been decommissioned. I have long had great respect for, and confidence in, the justice system in Davidson County and the State of Tennessee. That respect and confidence remains. It has been my experience that as the justice process proceeds, all of the facts and circumstances concerning an investigation will become known.”

District Attorney Glenn Funk released this statement on Thursday:

This morning I requested a warrant charging officer Andrew Delke with criminal homicide. The decision to institute charges by warrant as opposed to presenting the matter directly to a Grand Jury allows this case to be presented in open court in as transparent a manner as possible, because Grand Jury proceedings are secret and not open to the public. As this is a pending criminal case, I will have no further extrajudicial comments.

Nashville Mayor David Briley said this about the arrest:

In August, I spoke with Daniel Hambrick’s mother to express my condolences for her loss. I assured her that we would show respect for the life of her son, because his life mattered. At that time, Ms. Hambrick asked for justice for Daniel. The District Attorney’s decision to file charges in this case is a necessary step toward that end. I don’t control what happens in individual criminal cases, but I will continue to work toward creating a fair, open and transparent criminal justice system. This does not mean that every time an officer is charged with a crime or accused of misconduct, the officer will be found guilty. Metro-Nashville Police Officers put their lives on the line every day. It is an incredibly difficult job. I fully support our Police. However, officers will be required to account for their actions when they have been accused of misconduct. Put simply, we must have laws that are fairly, equally and transparently applied.

The Community Oversight Board issued a statement on the arrest on social media.

We are encouraged by today's move toward accountability with the indictment of Mr. Delke for Daniel Hambrick's death. We stand with his family and the community that was traumatized by his death. Nashville votes on Nov. 6th. We can maintain this momentum by voting FOR Amendment 1 — Community Oversight Nashville (@OversightNow) September 27, 2018

The board pushed for the formation of an oversight board. Voters will decide on the matter in November.

Tennessee State Rep. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville, spoke about the arrest.

"I was very pleased General Funk took a natural step from looking at the video. It was clear that Officer Delke should have been charged," said Gilmore. "This young man - both of them 25 years old - cut down a young man's life. He was running away. They may say he had a weapon, I can't say, but it was very clear he was running away from the situation."

Gilmore has been involved in the Community Oversight Board group since the shooting of Hambrick and Jacques Clemmons a year earlier.

"The community oversight board is something needed because it would bring parity to incidents like this. Right now we have the police policing themselves, honorable profession. I encourage men and women to go into that profession. I have high respect for police officers, but let's face it, they make errors and this time it was a grave error that took someone's life," Gilmore said.

News4 has learned attorney David Raybin will be representing Delke.

Earlier on Thursday, News4 learned a night court magistrate decided not to pursue homicide charges against Delke because there was not enough evidence to support a charge.

General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker, Chairwoman of the General Sessions Night Court Committee, issued a statement concerning the warrant issued on Thursday.

"This morning a Judge of the Davidson County General Sessions Court found probable cause to sign a warrant for arrest on the charge of criminal homicide pertaining to the events of July 26, 2018. As this is an open and ongoing case, further comment from officers of the court on any details surrounding the circumstances involved in the charges are inappropriate. The Court has full faith and confidence that all applicable laws will be followed."

Tennessee ACLU executive director Hedy Weinberg issued a statement on the arrest of Delke:

“The arrest of Officer Delke for the killing of Daniel Hambrick is a crucial first step in setting the wheels of accountability and justice in motion. Officer Delke must receive due process during the proceedings. However, the arrest in and of itself sends an important – yet all too rare – message to the community that nobody is above the law.”

The timeline of events on the case

Daniel Hambrick, 25, was shot and killed on July 26 by Delke, according to authorities.

According to the affidavit, Delke had been recently assigned to the Juvenile Crime Task Force.

On the night of July 26, police said the task force had been asked to look for stolen vehicles and juvenile offenders.

According to the affidavit, Delke encountered a white Chevrolet Impala at the stop sign at 10th Avenue North and Kellow Street. The report reads: "Officer Delke became suspicious when the Impala stopped at the stop sign and conceded the right of way by way by not pulling out in front of him."

Delke reportedly continued following the vehicle, even after he learned it had not been stolen.

The officer turned his lights on as the Impala turned onto Interstate 65 South from Rosa Parks Boulevard. The driver reportedly did not pull over, but Delke did not engage the Impala in a pursuit, according to the affidavit. Delke followed the vehicle at a distance but lost track of it.

Delke continued searching for the vehicle in nearby neighborhoods until he reportedly found a similar white sedan in the parking lot at the John Henry Hale Apartments, near the corner of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.

Video evidence gathered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicates three men exited the vehicle as the officer approached.

When Delke pulled up to the parking lot, he said Hambrick began to run. Delke began a foot pursuit, yelling for Hambrick to stop. At the time, Delke said he believed Hambrick was connected to the white car he had been following.

According to the affidavit, Delke saw a gun in Hambrick's hand and gave him several commands, including "Drop the gun or I'll shoot."

"When Mr. Hambrick continued to run away and did not drop the gun, Officer Delke decided to use deadly force. Officer Delke stopped, assumed a firing position and aimed his service weapon," reads the affidavit.

Delke is accused of firing four shots at Hambrick. One bullet hit Hambrick in the center of his back and became lodged in his spine. The second bullet passed through his left torso. The third bullet entered the back of Hambrick's head, traveled through his brain and became lodged in the front of his skull. The fourth bullet struck a nearby building.

Authorities have said Delke was not wearing a body camera during the incident.