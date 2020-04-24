NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An officer from the Metro Police Department was challenged to do a back flip and the video is going viral.
Officer Paxon Montgomery was patrolling the North Precinct when an unidentified teen performed a back flip. And threw down the challenge to Montgomery, who was in full uniform.
The video has been viewed more than 9,400 times.
Challenge North Precinct Officer Paxton Montgomery to a back flip? Seriously?? NO PROBLEM!!! #surprise pic.twitter.com/Y81xVEVeqa— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2020
