Officer Paxon Montgomery

Metro Police Officer Paxon Montgomery does a back flip and it is all caught on camera.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An officer from the Metro Police Department was challenged to do a back flip and the video is going viral.  

Officer Paxon Montgomery was patrolling the North Precinct when an unidentified teen performed a back flip. And threw down the challenge to Montgomery, who was in full uniform. 

The video has been viewed more than 9,400 times. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.