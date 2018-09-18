Do you live in a neighborhood with sidewalks? There's a good chance the answer is no.
So who decides what neighborhoods get sidewalks and when? Metro Public Works has developed a master plan; they are the ones who decide when a sidewalk is installed in a neighborhood.
Jeff Hammond, Assistant Director of Public Works says the master plan was developed to determine the greatest need for sidewalks in specific neighborhood. But what determines the need?
"We look at key destinations like schools, libraries, parks -- those types of places where people might be making a walking trip," said Hammond.
Jackie Alvis has to dodge traffic every time she laces up to run in her East Nashville neighborhood. There are no side walks where she lives.
"I prefer to run on sidewalks. Traffic comes through here back and forth, and they travel pretty fast," said Alvis.
Alvis's neighborhood is just one of hundreds without sidewalks. Waiting for one could take a lot of patience.
"We found that we have a priority of about nineteen-hundred miles of sidewalk. Even looking at that is still a giant task, so we prioritized even further, the most basic need: seventy miles of sidewalk within the county," said Hammond.
You can contact Metro Public Work to tell them about your sidewalk concerns in your neighborhood by logging on to nashvillehub.com.
