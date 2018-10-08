NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Whether you're looking for the name and phone number of your Metro Council member or just trying to figure out what day your recycling is collected, you've probably visited Nashville.gov.
In fact, the city’s website saw 3.5 million unique visitors last year.
The domain is about to get some major updates, and city leaders want to know what you like most about the current website as well as some areas you think need improvement.
A short survey was set up to gauge users’ overall website experience, including functionality, navigation and accessibility. It should take about 7 minutes to complete.
"We want to hear directly from you as we work to build a website that maintains everything you like about the existing site, while highlighting opportunities for improvement," said Keith Durbin, Metro’s Chief Information Officer.
The new website is currently in early planning stages and is expected to launch in late 2019.
Ready to take the survey? Click here.
