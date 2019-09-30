NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- As part of a 2017 ordinance BL2017-542, Metro Council has oversight of Metro Nashville's contracts for correctional facility management services, and includes a requirement that reports be submitted to the Council regarding contractor performance.
The current contract with Brentwood-based CoreCivic, the company operating Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center, expires in January of 2020.
Councilman Freddie O'Connell (Dist. 19) is presenting the data from a Fiscal Analysis that will show it will not be financially possible for the city to operate the Metro Detention Facility.
It deems it more financially viable for the city to initiate a Request For Proposals to secure a new management contract.
O'Connell's report is the result of a request that the Davidson County Sheriff's Office provide financial analysis showing the costs that would result in management of the facility return to DCSO at the end of the current contract.
“Based on Metro’s current fiscal standing, we know we could not responsibly seek to initiate public operation today,” O’Connell said. “But there are moral costs to treating prison beds as profit centers, so it would also be irresponsible not to use this new information to make decisions about the future of incarceration in Nashville.”
O'Connell's announcement Monday afternoon will present the complete report detailing the financial impact of no longer contracting management of the Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.