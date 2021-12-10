NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor Cooper will be hosting Metro's holiday tree lighting this year. The public is invited to attend the ceremony beginning at 5:30 PM at the historic courthouse.
Special guests will be in attendance with the Donelson Middle School band playing for visitors.
