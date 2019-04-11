NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley announced Thursday that Metro government will be closing its offices and departments early during the NFL Draft.
Briley said the closings at 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26 for non-essential personnel to help ensure traffic flow downtown during the draft.
Metro is also encouraging its departments and agencies to consider alternative work locations for those non-essential employees on April 25 and 26, if possible.
“The NFL Draft is predicted to bring an additional 100,000 people to the downtown core each day,” said Briley in a news release. “To help mitigate traffic concerns, Metro will close early on these two days for non-essential personnel. I encourage downtown businesses to consider similar plans. I also would like to thank all of the essential employees across multiple departments who will be working to support the event.”
Briley is also encouraging downtown companies that have work-from-home capabilities to do so on April 25 and 26. If working from home is not possible, companies should consider staggered and flexible work hours.
The NFL Draft Committee and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp have continued to work in close coordination with Metro and the State of Tennessee to ensure the best logistical approach for building and executing the event.
The Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon is also taking place downtown over the weekend. The Marathon expo is April 25 and 26, and racer packet pickup will happen Friday evening.
