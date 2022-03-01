NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake announced Tuesday the promotion of an officer who aided in the Christmas 2020 bombing.
Chief Drake promoted Sergeant Tim Miller to lieutenant, effective immediately Tuesday. Miller is one of the six Nashville heroes from the Christmas 2020 bombing.
Sergeant Miller is a 13-year MNPD veteran transitioning from the Central Precinct and will lead the North Precinct’s overnight shift.
