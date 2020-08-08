NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville school resource officers are helping their students in anyway they can this school year.
They gave away 500 backpacks, diapers, hygiene products, food, books and more at a drive thru event at Cornerstone Church in Madison.
Hundreds of families showed up and they drove to 11 stations where they could receive resources. News4 talked with Sergeant Bonita Blue De Vault at the drive thru.
“With unemployment checks getting cut off, your job being uncertain, you have to make a decision do I feed my kids or get school supplies,” De Vault said. “You’re of course going to choose to feed your kids.”
De Vauly told us she understands that people are struggling right now, but they wanted to give out a helping hand.
“We have so many different resources out here,” she said. “We want to make this a one stop shop despite of Covid. We know that families are in need of help.”
