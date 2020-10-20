NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Schools released on Monday a breakdown of the number of COVID cases by school.
Officials with Metro Nashville Schools said 170 students are in quarantine or self-isolation. That number includes 26 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Officials added 155 staff quarantined or self-isolated and that number includes 32 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
There are more than five confirmed positive tests are at the following schools:
- Amqui Elementary five
- Pearl‐Cohn High six
- Central Office six
