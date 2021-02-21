NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Schools will be open on Monday, February 22, but due to continued hazardous road conditions, all classes will resume as virtual.
5th and 9th grade students will be learning asynchronously to give staff time to prepare for their return to in-person learning on Tuesday, if they chose that option.
YMCA Fun Co. will offer no-cost childcare from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Buena Vista Elementary School
- Gra Mar Middle School
- Stanford Montessori
- Andrew Jackson Elementary
- Carter-Lawrence Elementary
- Gower Elementary
- Crieve Hall Elementary
Registration will be a first-come, first-served basis. You can register here.
The district offices will be open and 12-month employees, transportation staff, and nutrition services staff will report as normal, but are urged to use their best discretion based on their individual situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.