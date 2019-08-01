NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In the wake of a viral video showing a wave pool malfunction in China, News 4's Nancy Amons checked to see of Nashville's public wave pools use the same technology. She found that all three of Nashville's wave pools have excellent health inspection reports.
Water world Tsunami injuring many in Yanbian, Manchuria. The operator got drunk and turned the wave magnitude to maximum level. pic.twitter.com/PjKTBelPRA— Augustus Manchurius Borealis (@1984to1776) July 30, 2019
Wave Country is a water park on Two Rivers Parkway. It is run by the Metro Parks Department.
According to John Holmes, the assistant director of Metro Parks, the technology used in Metro's Wave Country is different from the system used at the pool in China, where a giant rogue wave injured at least 44 people.
At Wave Country the wave-generating computer can only generate gently rippling waves. It cannot generate a single wave, which is the system that was used in China. Wave Country's pools were built in the 1970's, but a new computer system used to generate waves was installed three years ago.
A representative of Nashville Shores said their wave pool is also incapable of generating single waves.
All three of Nashville's public wave pools have been inspected recently and received excellent scores. The wave pool at Nashville Shores was inspected August 1, though the Metro Health Department spokesperson said that was a coincidence, and was not in reaction to the China pool mishap.
Read the attached inspection reports.
