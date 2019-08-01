Tsunami still

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- In the wake of a viral video showing a wave pool malfunction in China, News 4's Nancy Amons checked to see of Nashville's public wave pools use the same technology.  She found that all three of Nashville's wave pools have excellent health inspection reports. 

Wave Country is a water park on Two  Rivers Parkway. It is run by the Metro Parks Department. 

According to John Holmes, the assistant director of Metro Parks, the technology used in Metro's Wave Country is different from the system used at the pool in China, where a giant rogue wave injured at least 44 people. 

At Wave Country  the wave-generating computer can only generate gently rippling waves.  It cannot generate a single wave, which is the system that was used in China. Wave Country's pools were built in the 1970's, but a new  computer system used to generate waves was installed three years ago. 

A representative of Nashville Shores said their wave pool is also incapable of generating  single waves. 

All three of Nashville's public wave pools have been inspected recently and received excellent scores.  The wave pool at Nashville Shores was inspected August 1, though the Metro Health Department spokesperson said that was a coincidence, and was not in reaction to the China pool mishap. 

Reporter

Nancy Amons

