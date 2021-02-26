NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Health officials investigate several issues of COVID vaccine doses being wasted or misused in other parts of the state. Nashville Public Health officials are reassuring residents doses are being closely tracked until they make it into people's arms.

Nashville and Davidson County's health department is similar to Shelby County's in that it operates independently from the state. Metro Nashville Public Health Director told NEWS4 that his staff does a lot to make sure every dose of vaccine is making it people.

"I kind of consider this basic inventory and vaccine control that we do day in and day out for all of our childhood vaccinations and everything else," director Dr. Gill Wright said.

Wright said making sure the city is not wasting COVID vaccine doses comes down to checks and balances.

"The vaccine is handled pretty much exclusively by staff that we have hired. It's our own staff or temporary staff, but they're on our payroll," Wright said

Shelby County Health Department Director resigns after TDH investigation into wasted vaccines The Shelby County Health Department Director has resigned after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Health and federal authorities into the wasted COVID vaccine doses.

All doses are checked multiple times through groups of qualified staff. They are checked from the moment the newest doses are loaded into freezers that require passwords to access until they come out to be prepared to go in your arm.

"Only worse than what we've got going on is actually getting needles in arms," Tennessee Health Department Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said. "Their team just came out immediately and said here's our process here's our record keeping, this is how we report it. Very quick response."

Dr. Piercey praised Nashville's efforts to keep track of where each dose is going without waste.

"We always keep one or two large groups that may not be quite in this phase yet," said Dr. Wright. "So if we do suddenly find that we have vaccine we need to use, we have a group that we can easily call upon."

Rutherford County Schools disposes of 1,000 COVID vaccine doses Officials with Rutherford County Schools said they have to dispose of 1,000 COVID vaccine doses because of a storage error.

Dr. Wright said he wants to reassure people about the amount of work his department does behind the scenes.

"So it's just ingrained in us that this is the right way to do it," he said.

Dr. Wright told NEWS4 there is no way he could see a child be given the vaccine in Nashville unless they were over 16-years-old and disabled or had a specific serious condition, especially given the phase we are in.

He also said while there's undoubtedly the possibility someone could try to steal a dose. He added general volunteers do not handle the vaccine. He said no record of either case is happening in the Metro Nashville area.