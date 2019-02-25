Metro Nashville Public Works officials said the potholes this year in Nashville may be the worst in recent memory.
A big part of it is how much rain the Midstate has had in February alone.
From the interstate to city streets, you won't have a hard time finding a pothole in Nashville. News4 set up a GoPro capturing all kinds of them.
"I try to swerve around them if I see them coming," Mary Hildebrand, a driver said.
It's what all drivers try to do, but sometimes the potholes are unavoidable. The constant rain over the last week hasn't made the problem go away either, it's made it worse.
"They're just terrible. I mean just your whole car shakes and you think you're going to get a flat tire," Hildebrand said.
On I-40 in West Nashville, News4 saw a van trying to get around small and large potholes.
In the Green Hills area on 21st Avenue, it was a balancing act on both sides of the road to not hit them.
Different departments are in charge of fixing the potholes based on their location.
"I think sometimes when I'm going a little faster it just kind of throws off my car a little bit when I hit them," Gisele Campos, another driver said.
Metro Nashville Public Works already filled hundreds of potholes more compared to this time last year.
So far, crews patched up 5,679 potholes. That's up from the 5,122 they fixed in 2018 during the same time period.
With some dry days ahead, crews will be out repairing the problems so you have a smoother ride.
If you see a pothole on the road, you should report it because crews may not even know about it.
In Nashville, you can report a pothole
The best way to report a pothole by calling 311, visiting hub.nashville.gov or downloading the HubNashville app.
To report potholes on state routes, call the TDOT Maintenance Office that corresponds to the county the pothole is in:
- Davidson and Williamson counties: 615-350-4400
- Macon, Trousdale, Smith, Sumner and Wilson counties: 615-451-5822
- Cheatham, Houston, Stewart, Montgomery and Robertson counties: 931-648-5570
- Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys and Maury counties: 931-296-9600
- Bedford, Moore, Lincoln, Marshall and Rutherford counties: 931-270-5030
- Giles, Lawrence, Lewis, Perry and Wayne counties: 931-766-1414
You can also email tdot.comments@tn.gov. Make sure to give the exact location of the pothole.
Potholes on local routes need to be reported to your local public works department.
