Metro Nashville Public Schools receives technology donation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools received $25,000 to help students better learn virtually.
The donation was made by the Acceptance Insurance on Thursday to help students dealing with learning through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding will be to support technology for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
“Acceptance has always been an organization that prides itself on giving back, and as we turn the corner on our 50th anniversary, we want to usher in a new era with an even stronger focus on serving our community,” Larry Willeford, President and COO of Acceptance Insurance, said in a statement on Thursday. “We wanted these two donations to focus on education, the foundation of a healthy and productive community, and supporting the future generations during these trying times.”
Acceptance Insurance is also donating $25,000 to the Heisman High School Scholarship Program.
