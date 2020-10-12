NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will welcome some of its youngest students back into the classroom starting on Tuesday.
Metro Nashville’s school district said they saw higher numbers for in person learning for kids in younger grades. They’re expecting more than 16,000 students to return in person across all the schools in the district.
News 4 received a sneak peek of what your kids could see in the classroom and saw inside Tusculum Elementary School.
Students Pre-K through second grade will notice Hallways are going to have arrows letting kids know which direction to walk in
Desks will be physically distanced as much as possible and classrooms will have stickers showing students where to stand.
“In spaces where we don’t have individual desks and we might tables for some of the younger learners, we are providing face shields as well as face masks to increase the amount of security and caution there,” Dr. Mason Bellamy said.
Schools have also been sent the PPE and safety materials. Educators said principals have a hub online where they can go to order PPE from the district office.
“Plexi glass dividers in our office,” Bellamy said. “But you’re also going to see, there will be much more stringent visitor protocols than you’ve seen in the past as well.”
Bellamy said as kids return Everyone will be wearing a mask except during socially distanced recess when outside.
Right now, only essential personnel will be allowed in the building
