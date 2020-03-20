NASHVILLE (WSMV) -Late Friday evening, Metro Nashville Public School officials were notified that an employee in the nutrition services division did test positive for COVID-19.
However, MNPS says employee has not been to work since Monday and is not involved in preparation nor supervising those who prepare the food.
With schools closing in Nashville due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, MNPS has made the decision to begin providing meals to students on Monday.
The food will be distributed at school-based sites along with locations in areas that are experiencing high rates of poverty.
Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle is beginning this new delivery program due to some families not having the means to travel to one of the school-based locations.
Six MNPS school buses will be used to transport about 250 meals each from the preparation kitchen and brought to the locations were children are able to pick up the meals.
Delivery locations are listed here and updated as needed when they become available.
Starting on Monday, March 23, and continuing every weekday that schools are closed, meals will be available to anyone under the age of eighteen regardless of their school status. The student must be present to collect the meal, per federal law.
Locations for pick up:
- Apollo Middle School: 631 Richards Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
- Buena Vista Elementary School: 1531 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Cole Elementary School: 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013
- DuPont Elementary School: 1311 9th St, Old Hickory, TN 37138
- Glencliff High School: 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- H.G. Hill Middle School: 150 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205
- I.T. Creswell Middle School: 3500 John Mallette Dr, Nashville, TN 37218
- Lakeview Elementary School: 455 Rural Hill Rd, Nashville, TN 37217
- Madison Middle School: 300 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
- McKissack Middle School: 915 38th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
- Napier Elementary School: 67 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210
- Rose Park Middle School: 1025 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Shwab Elementary School: 1500 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
- Stratford STEM Magnet High School: 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
- Two Rivers Middle School: 2991 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
In addition to the meals, Book'em will be offering free books to students at rotating sites where meals are being provided.
The books will be pre-bagged and separated into age ranges for those children who are present to pick up meals. Book’em’s schedule is as follows:
Monday: Buena Vista Elementary, Cole Elementary, Rose Park Middle
Tuesday: Dupont Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Madison Middle, Stratford High
Wednesday: Apollo Middle, McKissack Middle, Napier Elementary, Shwab Elementary
Thursday: Glencliff High, H.G. Hill Middle, I.T. Creswell Middle, Two Rivers Middle
Metro Schools will continue to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee for family food box distribution.
Currently there is a lack of available supplies to determine additional dates and locations at this time.
Our Community Achieves staff will continue to coordinate with community partners to find opportunities to support families during the public health crisis. Families in need of food assistance should contact Second Harvest directly or call the United Way’s helpline at 2-1-1.
