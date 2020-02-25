Metro Public Schools asking for budget increases

The system needs almost one billion dollars for it to happen. They are asking for $28 million dollars more than this current year, a total of more than $950 million dollars.

On Tuesday the board met to go over the details of what that money would go towards. Employee compensation was at the top of the list.

It broke down strategies that the money would be used for. Some of those things included family leave and creating a minimum wage of $15 dollars an hour.

This process has been an open dialog with the public this month.

There are two more meetings that are scheduled for this week.

If you would like to attend any of the upcoming meetings, they run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the following high schools:

• Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hillwood High School

• Thursday, Feb. 27, I.T. Creswell Middle School

The vote on this proposed budget will happen on March 10th.

The outcome will be sent over to the Mayor Cooper’s office.

Mayor Cooper has already allotted $77 million dollars to MNPS.

This money is a part of the $154 million dollar Capital Spending Plan.

It’s separate money that will go towards the infrastructure of schools and upgrades in technology.

 

