The system needs almost one billion dollars for it to happen. They are asking for $28 million dollars more than this current year, a total of more than $950 million dollars.
On Tuesday the board met to go over the details of what that money would go towards. Employee compensation was at the top of the list.
It broke down strategies that the money would be used for. Some of those things included family leave and creating a minimum wage of $15 dollars an hour.
This process has been an open dialog with the public this month.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There are two more meetings that are scheduled for this week.
If you would like to attend any of the upcoming meetings, they run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the following high schools:
• Wednesday, Feb. 26, Hillwood High School
• Thursday, Feb. 27, I.T. Creswell Middle School
The vote on this proposed budget will happen on March 10th.
The outcome will be sent over to the Mayor Cooper’s office.
Mayor Cooper has already allotted $77 million dollars to MNPS.
This money is a part of the $154 million dollar Capital Spending Plan.
It’s separate money that will go towards the infrastructure of schools and upgrades in technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.