NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville students head back to school on August 5, and for the new school year, the school department has a new app just for parents.
Parents of students attending Metro Nashville Public Schools can now see class and grade assignments, homework, test scores, and more, all through a mobile app
The "Family Portal" now has two separate application versions - one for students and one for parents.
In the "Campus Parent" version, additional access is given for parents to modify your family details, contact information, and access all of your children's info under one user name login.
Visit the MNPS Family Portal Website to get started.
